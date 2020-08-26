Awaiting Fed Chair Powell speaking Thursday ... gold supportive?

I've been posting for a week on Powell coming up and at what time, but still seeing folks asking when he is to speak ....

1310 GMT on Thursday 3date

Previews:

reports that the Fed is working on a new policy strategy that involves rates staying near zero for five years or more

Fed Chair Powell will probably provide an update of the policy at the virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday

And, more on XAU:

Safe haven buying rose, with geopolitical tensions on the rise.

Beijing fired two medium-range missiles into the South China Sea

while Washington put sanctions on 24 firms for building Chinese outposts in the disputed area

This saw investor sentiment for the precious metals improve markedly



