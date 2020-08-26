Awaiting Fed Chair Powell speaking Thursday ... gold supportive?
I've been posting for a week on Powell coming up and at what time, but still seeing folks asking when he is to speak ....
- 1310 GMT on Thursday 3date
Previews:
- Fed Chair Powell to speak Thursday August 27
- Federal Reserve Jackson Hole summit is coming up - USD preview
- NAB speculate that if Powell confirms the Bank will be moving to some form of average inflation targeting regime, it would prove risk positive and dollar negative
- If Fed Chair Powell's speech is 'profoundly consequential', here's what the USD will do
- Goldman Sachs preview Powell's Jackson Hole speech coming up on 27 August
- reports that the Fed is working on a new policy strategy that involves rates staying near zero for five years or more
- Fed Chair Powell will probably provide an update of the policy at the virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday
And, more on XAU:
- Safe haven buying rose, with geopolitical tensions on the rise.
- Beijing fired two medium-range missiles into the South China Sea
- while Washington put sanctions on 24 firms for building Chinese outposts in the disputed area
- This saw investor sentiment for the precious metals improve markedly