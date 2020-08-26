Awaiting Fed Chair Powell speaking Thursday ... gold supportive?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

I've been posting for a week on Powell coming up and at what time, but still seeing folks asking when he is to speak ....

  1310 GMT on Thursday 
Previews:
Some remarks via ANZ couched in terms of gold price impact:
  • reports that the Fed is working on a new policy strategy that involves rates staying near zero for five years or more
  • Fed Chair Powell will probably provide an update of the policy at the virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday
And, more on XAU:
  • Safe haven buying rose, with geopolitical tensions on the rise. 
  • Beijing fired two medium-range missiles into the South China Sea
  • while Washington put sanctions on 24 firms for building Chinese outposts in the disputed area
  • This saw investor sentiment for the precious metals improve markedly
