Bank of England Governor Bailey weekend comments on inflation, unemployment, policy

An interview with BoE Gov Bailey in the UK press.

A couple of snippets:

Obviously I am concerned with inflation above target,”

if you look at our last forecast, it is going to go higher I am afraid. As the Bank of England governor I would prefer it not be there. But we are in very unusual times and what I would say is we have to manage our way through these times

There are no details of what Bailey and the Bank may dop, just general lines such as:

