Bank of England Governor Bailey weekend comments on inflation, unemployment, policy
An interview with BoE Gov Bailey in the UK press.
A couple of snippets:
- Obviously I am concerned with inflation above target,”
- if you look at our last forecast, it is going to go higher I am afraid. As the Bank of England governor I would prefer it not be there. But we are in very unusual times and what I would say is we have to manage our way through these times
There are no details of what Bailey and the Bank may dop, just general lines such as:
- We have to manage our way through