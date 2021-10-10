Bank of England Governor Bailey weekend comments on inflation, unemployment, policy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

An interview with BoE Gov Bailey in the UK press.

A couple of snippets:
  • Obviously I am concerned with inflation above target,”
  •  if you look at our last forecast, it is going to go higher I am afraid. As the Bank of England governor I would prefer it not be there. But we are in very unusual times and what I would say is we have to manage our way through these times
There are no details of what Bailey and the Bank may dop, just general lines such as:
  • We have to manage our way through 

