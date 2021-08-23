Bank of Israel leaves rates unchanged, highlights covid uncertainty

Comments after leaving rates at 0.10%





Israel is an interesting place to watch at the moment because after its early vaccine success, it's suffering from near-record daily covid cases and delta hits hard.





The central bank said the increase in morbidity has led to a tightening of public health limitations and adds some economic uncertainty in the short and medium term. They note that a third round of vaccinations could reverse some of that.





More broadly, they say the process of recovery is continuing but there are still challenges to activity in the view of increased health risks domestically and abroad. They say they will keep a very accommodative monetary policy for a prolonged time.





Could this be a preview of what Powell will say on Friday?

