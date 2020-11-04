Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says BOJ will maintain current policy easing
BOJ Gov Kuroda interrupting the election focus!
- Bank will maintain its current easing policy steps
- will ease without hesitation if needed
- IF economic uncertainty heightens markets could destabilise, hurt household, corporate sentiment
- What's important is to create an environment where firms hit by pandemic dot run into a cash crunch, smoothly resume operations
- Japan's economy is picking up, remains in a sever state due ti impact from pandemic
- Japanese exports increasing, expected to continue rising mainly for automobiles