Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says easy monetary policy will continue for a long time
BOJ Gov Kuroda is speaking from the Japanese parliament again today.
- BOJ will continue monetary easing for a long period of time via Yield Curve Control
- YCC has been made more sustainable and effective with the BOJ policy review published in March
- It will take time but BOJ can achieve 2% inflation
It'll probably take longer than that ....
More:
- personally feels that Japan could have done better on structural reforms
- the Japanese government did successfully deploy flexible fiscal spending that helped play a key role in supporting Japan's economy
- there is talk that higher US growth and rising US yields would push USD/JPY higher, but that is hard to say as the FX market moves on various factors
- a weaker yen boosts profits from overseas production, has positive effects for Japan
---
ps. Kuroda got some long, long-awaited higher inflation data out of Japan just yesterday, PPI recording its first gain for over a year (y/y)