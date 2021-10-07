Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says expects core CPI to pick up gradually

BOJ Governor Kuroda tends to make optimistic noises about the Bank achieving its CPI target (2%) eventually.

Reuters headlines:

Japan's economy picking up as trend although situation remains severe due to coronavirus

closely watching coronavirus impact, won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary

Japan's core CPI expected to linger around 0% near term, pick up pace gradually

Japan's financial system remains stable, financial conditions are accommodative overall

