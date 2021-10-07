Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says expects core CPI to pick up gradually
BOJ Governor Kuroda tends to make optimistic noises about the Bank achieving its CPI target (2%) eventually.
Kuroda is speaking today, at the Bank's quarterly meeting on regional economies.
Reuters headlines:
- Japan's economy picking up as trend although situation remains severe due to coronavirus
- closely watching coronavirus impact, won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary
- Japan's core CPI expected to linger around 0% near term, pick up pace gradually
- Japan's financial system remains stable, financial conditions are accommodative overall
- Japan's economy likely to recover ahead as coronavirus impact eases