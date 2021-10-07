Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says expects core CPI to pick up gradually

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

BOJ Governor Kuroda tends to make optimistic noises about the Bank achieving its CPI target (2%) eventually. 

Kuroda is speaking today, at the Bank's quarterly meeting on regional economies. 

Reuters headlines:

  • Japan's economy picking up as trend although situation remains severe due to coronavirus
  • closely watching coronavirus impact, won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary
  • Japan's core CPI expected to linger around 0% near term, pick up pace gradually
  • Japan's financial system remains stable, financial conditions are accommodative overall
  • Japan's economy likely to recover ahead as coronavirus impact eases





