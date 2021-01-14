Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says Japan's economy is picking up, but still in severe state
The head of the BOJ was speaking at a meeting of branch managers, comments via the text.
- Japan's economy picking up although in severe state due to impact from coronavirus pandemic
- economy likely to improve as a trend as impact of covid-19 subsides
- Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole
- The BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed with close eye on fallout from pandemic
- pace of Japan's economic improvement will be moderate as caution over the pandemic remains
- Japan's consumer prices to fall for time being, gradually accelerate pace of increase thereafter
