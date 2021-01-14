Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says Japan's economy is picking up, but still in severe state

The head of the BOJ was speaking at a meeting of branch managers, comments via the text.

Japan's economy picking up although in severe state due to impact from coronavirus pandemic

economy likely to improve as a trend as impact of covid-19 subsides

Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole

The BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed with close eye on fallout from pandemic

pace of Japan's economic improvement will be moderate as caution over the pandemic remains

Japan's consumer prices to fall for time being, gradually accelerate pace of increase thereafter













