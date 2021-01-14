Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda says Japan's economy is picking up, but still in severe state

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The head of the BOJ was speaking at a meeting of branch managers, comments via the text.

  • Japan's economy picking up although in severe state due to impact from coronavirus pandemic
  • economy likely to improve as a trend as impact of covid-19 subsides
  • Japan's financial system remains stable as a whole
  • The BOJ will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed with close eye on fallout from pandemic
  • pace of Japan's economic improvement will be moderate as caution over the pandemic remains
  • Japan's consumer prices to fall for time being, gradually accelerate pace of increase thereafter





 more to come  

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose