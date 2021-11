Bank of Spain: Inflation surge is transitory, will allow ECB to keep expansive monetary policy

Bank of Spain comments on the economy

Foresees recovery of Spanish economy in the short-term

Key risks include inflation surge, supply chain disruptions

Recent inflation surge is temporary

But increased persistence could lead to more intense sustained inflation than anticipated





Pretty much similar to the views shared by its governor, de Cos, yesterday here . Nothing that really stands out as it fits with the ECB sticking to its 'transitory' narrative for the most part while trying to push back against market expectations on rates.