Beige Book: Activity expanded modestly from October

Outlook generally positive

Employment continued to rise slightly overall even as labor markets remained tight across the country

Vast majority of 12 districts continued to note difficulty in hiring workers

Some contacts noted their inability to fill jobs was constraining business growth

Wage pressures rose at modest pace

Stable to moderately growing consumer spending and increases in Auto sales and tourism were seen across several districts

More districts reported an expansion in manufacturing than in prior period

Full text



Reading through the headlines it makes it sound like a tight labor market is a problem but wage growth isn't really there and the Fed is shifting to a paradigm that will allow them to let inflation run hot. So it's more the economic commentary that's important here and that's all generally positive.





Here is the main summary:



