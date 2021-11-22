Biden: I trust Powell's independence
Comments from Biden
- We need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve
- Powell has stood up to political interference in the past
- Bipartisan support is important, especially now
- Powell said his top priority was climate change
There's nothing surprising here.
Comments from Powell:
- We know high inflation takes a toll on families
- Economy is expanding at its fastest pace in many years
- The economy carries the promise of returning to full employment
- Brainard brings formidable talent to Fed
Brainard also spoke but it was the usual boilerplate stuff.