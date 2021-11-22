Biden: I trust Powell's independence

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Biden

  • We need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve
  • Powell has stood up to political interference in the past
  • Bipartisan support is important, especially now
  • Powell said his top priority was climate change
There's nothing surprising here.

Comments from Powell:
  • We know high inflation takes a toll on families
  • Economy is expanding at its fastest pace in many years
  • The economy carries the promise of returning to full employment
  • Brainard brings formidable talent to Fed
 Brainard also spoke but it was the usual boilerplate stuff.
Powell comments
