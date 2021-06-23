BOC Q2 GDP forecast likely too rosy after soft retail sales data

Sales ex autos fell 7.2% in April

Virtually the entire period of April-June will be affected by the harshest lockdowns since the start of the pandemic and that makes the Bank of Canada's call for 3.0% annualized growth in the quarter fall too rosy.





After today's report, CIBC underscored a forecast for no growth in Q2.







"The data on retail sales continue to indicate that the Bank of Canada is too optimistic about second quarter growth, even if there is a solid rebound now occurring in June," they wrote.







The consensus on GDP is 2.0% but I expect others will follow CIBC and ratchet that down. The flipside though is that more juice is likely coming in Q3 as a wave of reopening spending takes place. There's plenty of reason for more optimism with Canadian covid cases now at the lowest since October after a rapid plunge. It's suddenly realistic that most of Canada's restrictions could be gone in August.

