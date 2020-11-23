BOC's Gravell: Risk of wave of consumer defaults seems low

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the BOC Deputy:

  • Expect an increasing number of firms will need financing in coming months to get by
  • Financial system remains resilient after virus
  • Over 99% of deferred payments among consumers have resumed
  • BOC trying to solve problems without creating incentives for financial system participants to take on undue risks in normal times
  • We're seeing lower levels of household and consumer debt
Canadian government benefits have been among the most-generous in the world. There's been no reaction in the loonie to the comments. Last at 1.3088.

