BOC's Gravell: Risk of wave of consumer defaults seems low

Expect an increasing number of firms will need financing in coming months to get by



Financial system remains resilient after virus

Over 99% of deferred payments among consumers have resumed

BOC trying to solve problems without creating incentives for financial system participants to take on undue risks in normal times

We're seeing lower levels of household and consumer debt

Canadian government benefits have been among the most-generous in the world. There's been no reaction in the loonie to the comments. Last at 1.3088.

