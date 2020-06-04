BOC's Gravelle: Clear signs that credit is flowing and financial system is working well

Will be paying close attention to how the virus affects growth and demand in key Canadian export markets

A lot will depend on whether Canada successfully manages risk of possible future waves of COVID-19

Despite positive signs, uncertainties remain

BOC's balance sheet has grown to $460B from $120B

Market liquidity has improved

She reiterated the commitment to continuing large-scale asset purchases until the economic recovery is underway but it sounds like she's starting to tee-up the exit.