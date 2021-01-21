BOC's Macklem: Canada won't need as much QE over time under base case

Canadian economy has 'considerable' degree of stimulus

Structural USD weakness may mean looser Canada policy

Doesn't see speculative activity in Canada housing

Base case is that we don't need to add more stimulus



The Canadian dollar has risen 20 pips to a fresh three-year high on this but it isn't anything different than he outlined in the press conference yesterday.





"If the economy plays out in line or stronger with our outlook, then the economy is not going to need as much quantitative easing stimulus over time," he said.





The conditional part of that statement is notable and wasn't picked up in the newswire headlines.

