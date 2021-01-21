BOC's Macklem: Canada won't need as much QE over time under base case
Comments from the Bank of Canada leader on Bloomberg
- Canadian economy has 'considerable' degree of stimulus
- Structural USD weakness may mean looser Canada policy
- Doesn't see speculative activity in Canada housing
- Base case is that we don't need to add more stimulus
The Canadian dollar has risen 20 pips to a fresh three-year high on this but it isn't anything different than he outlined in the press conference yesterday.
"If the economy plays out in line or stronger with our outlook, then the economy is not going to need as much quantitative easing stimulus over time," he said.
The conditional part of that statement is notable and wasn't picked up in the newswire headlines.