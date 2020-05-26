BOC's Poloz: Have more tools to deliver more support if needed
Bank of Canada Governor Poloz & senior deputy Wilkins speaking in a parliamentary committee
- if further monetary stimulus is required to meet our inflation targets, the bank has tools available to deliver that stimulus
- there is considerable uncertainty about the future course of the coronavirus pandemic
- Poloz reiterates that bank is prepared to augment the scale of any of its programs if needed to support market functioning
- reduction in bank's policy rate is entirely consistent with the inflation-targeting agreement under which we operate
- owering our policy rate to the effective lower bound is the best contribution we can make at this time to complement the government's fiscal efforts
