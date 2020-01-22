BOC's Poloz: Rate cut wasn't warranted 'at this time'

Comments in the opening statement

  • Financial vulnerability concerns weighed against cut
  • Overall excess capacity in the Canadian economy has increased, which will bring a degree of downward pressure on inflation
  • We received a string of disappointing consumer readings
  • BOC weighed risk that inflation could fall short of target against risk that lower rate path would lead to higher financial vulnerabilities
  • Slow down in late 2019 might indicate greater passthrough from global weakness. If so, better signs from global growth should be positive
  • Much of BOC deliberations focused on persistence of slowdown
  • There are some downside indications on consumer but these aren't our baseline
  • Excess capacity is not uniformly balanced across country
More dovish stuff from Poloz, who indicates a cut was on the table.

