BOC's Poloz: Rate cut wasn't warranted 'at this time'

Financial vulnerability concerns weighed against cut

Overall excess capacity in the Canadian economy has increased, which will bring a degree of downward pressure on inflation

We received a string of disappointing consumer readings

BOC weighed risk that inflation could fall short of target against risk that lower rate path would lead to higher financial vulnerabilities

Slow down in late 2019 might indicate greater passthrough from global weakness. If so, better signs from global growth should be positive

Much of BOC deliberations focused on persistence of slowdown

There are some downside indications on consumer but these aren't our baseline

Excess capacity is not uniformly balanced across country

More dovish stuff from Poloz, who indicates a cut was on the table.

