BOC's Schembri: GDP was 1% higher at the end of 2020 than we anticipated

2020 Q4 growth was stronger than anticipated

Forced savings add up to about $180B



BOC sees much uncertainty about how built-up savings will be spent

Savings are large enough to meaningfully affect economic trajectory



Strong house-price gains will be watched for speculation

Restructuring will prolong labor market recovery

Inflation seen near top of 1-3% control band in near term

Economy still needs extraordinary support

I'm curious to see how the BOC will react if inflation does top the 1-3% control band.





He hasn't been asked about yields yet but there is a Q&A so it's coming. There are certainly CAD risks around this speech.

