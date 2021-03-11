BOC's Schembri: GDP was 1% higher at the end of 2020 than we anticipated
Comments from the BOC Deputy
- 2020 Q4 growth was stronger than anticipated
- Forced savings add up to about $180B
- BOC sees much uncertainty about how built-up savings will be spent
- Savings are large enough to meaningfully affect economic trajectory
- Strong house-price gains will be watched for speculation
- Restructuring will prolong labor market recovery
- Inflation seen near top of 1-3% control band in near term
- Economy still needs extraordinary support
- Full text
I'm curious to see how the BOC will react if inflation does top the 1-3% control band.
He hasn't been asked about yields yet but there is a Q&A so it's coming. There are certainly CAD risks around this speech.