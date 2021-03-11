BOC's Schembri: GDP was 1% higher at the end of 2020 than we anticipated

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the BOC Deputy

Schembri
  • 2020 Q4 growth was stronger than anticipated
  • Forced savings add up to about $180B
  • BOC sees much uncertainty about how built-up savings will be spent
  • Savings are large enough to meaningfully affect economic trajectory
  • Strong house-price gains will be watched for speculation
  • Restructuring will prolong labor market recovery
  • Inflation seen near top of 1-3% control band in near term
  • Economy still needs extraordinary support
  • Full text
I'm curious to see how the BOC will react if inflation does top the 1-3% control band.

He hasn't been asked about yields yet but there is a Q&A so it's coming. There are certainly CAD risks around this speech.

