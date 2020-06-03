BOE: It is fundamental that the UK financial system is prepared for all risks, including a no-deal Brexit
The BOE comments in a statement release
This ties back to the earlier headline here, but with a little more details. That said, this isn't really saying a lot but the timing of it is interesting. Do be reminded that the UK and EU are in their final round of the current set of negotiations this week.
- It is fundamental to the BOE to prepare the UK financial system for all risks
- Including possibility of the UK and EU trading relationship not ending with a deal
- It is one that UK banks need to prepare for over the coming months
Is this a hint that Johnson would follow through and walk away at the end of June?