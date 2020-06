BOE: It is fundamental that the UK financial system is prepared for all risks, including a no-deal Brexit

The BOE comments in a statement release

It is fundamental to the BOE to prepare the UK financial system for all risks

Including possibility of the UK and EU trading relationship not ending with a deal

It is one that UK banks need to prepare for over the coming months







Is this a hint that Johnson would follow through and walk away at the end of June?

This ties back to the earlier headline here , but with a little more details. That said, this isn't really saying a lot but the timing of it is interesting. Do be reminded that the UK and EU are in their final round of the current set of negotiations this week.