BOE: It is fundamental that the UK financial system is prepared for all risks, including a no-deal Brexit

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The BOE comments in a statement release

  • It is fundamental to the BOE to prepare the UK financial system for all risks
  • Including possibility of the UK and EU trading relationship not ending with a deal
  • It is one that UK banks need to prepare for over the coming months
This ties back to the earlier headline here, but with a little more details. That said, this isn't really saying a lot but the timing of it is interesting. Do be reminded that the UK and EU are in their final round of the current set of negotiations this week.

Is this a hint that Johnson would follow through and walk away at the end of June?
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose