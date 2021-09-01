BOE names Huw Pill as chief economist and an MPC member

The BOE has named Huw Pill as chief economist. He has held various positions at the European Central Bank and was previously the chief European economist at Goldman Sachs and is currently lecturer at Harvard.



From the press release:

Ben Broadbent, Deputy Governor, said: "I am delighted about the appointment of Huw Pill as the Bank's new Chief Economist. His breadth of experience across monetary policy, economic research and financial markets will be invaluable to the Bank and the MPC."

Andrew Bailey, Governor, said: "Huw will make a major contribution to monetary policy - and to the broader work of the Bank. I greatly look forward to working with him."

Huw Pill said: "It is a great privilege to rejoin the Bank and have the opportunity to contribute to the work of the MPC and the Bank more broadly at what remains a challenging time for monetary policy and central banking."

Here is his CV.

