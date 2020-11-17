BOE Ramsden: We stand ready to take whatever additional action is necessary

BOE Deputy Gov. Ramsden speaks in a online webinar

BOE Deputy Gov. Ransden is speaking in a online webinar and says:

we stand ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve our remit of meeting the 2% inflation target



vaccine news could bolster resilience and mitigate some of the risks of long-term scarring



vaccine news encouraging, but not clear it warrants and an upward revision to that forecast



there is a high bar to any future tightening



evidence tells at that there is likely to be less labor market scarring then in the 1980s and and 1990s



forward guidance more important in recovery



not clear if vaccine warrants forecast changes







The GBPUSD has rotated back down toward the swing hi from yesterday near 1.3237. The low has reached 1.32411 in the North American session.