BOE Ramsden: We stand ready to take whatever additional action is necessary
BOE Deputy Gov. Ramsden speaks in a online webinar
BOE Deputy Gov. Ransden is speaking in a online webinar and says:
The GBPUSD has rotated back down toward the swing hi from yesterday near 1.3237. The low has reached 1.32411 in the North American session.
- we stand ready to take whatever additional action is necessary to achieve our remit of meeting the 2% inflation target
- vaccine news could bolster resilience and mitigate some of the risks of long-term scarring
- vaccine news encouraging, but not clear it warrants and an upward revision to that forecast
- there is a high bar to any future tightening
- evidence tells at that there is likely to be less labor market scarring then in the 1980s and and 1990s
- forward guidance more important in recovery
- not clear if vaccine warrants forecast changes