BOE reportedly warned UK banks to step up plans for a no-deal Brexit

Sky News with a tweet on the matter

"City sources say the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has told banks to step up plans for the UK to leave the EU without a trade deal"

It comes at an interesting time as the final round of the current set of negotiations between the UK and EU are ongoing this week. The message here isn't weighing on the pound all too much for now at least, with cable now at 1.2571 from around 1.2580 levels earlier. EUR/GBP is a tad higher at around 0.8918 at the moment.