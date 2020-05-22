BOE says it is to wind down extra repo operations as funding market stabilises

BOE to end its 3-month term repo facility at the end of May





But as we see the financial conditions stabilise over the past few weeks, the BOE is just slowly weaning the market off the above measures.







See here for global coronavirus case data

For now, they will be stopping the 3-month CTRF at the end of the month but they reaffirm that they will continue to offer 1-month CTRF operations all the way through June.