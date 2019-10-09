BOE: The core of UK financial system is prepared for worst-case Brexit
The Bank of England releases its financial policy committee meeting summary
- Entrenched Brexit uncertainties weighing on UK economy
- Further price volatility to be expected in a disorderly Brexit
- US-China trade war poses biggest near-term risk to global economy
The full release can be found here but it doesn't really tell us anything substantial or significant except a reiteration of Brexit risks and risks faced by the UK financial system.