BOE: The core of UK financial system is prepared for worst-case Brexit

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The Bank of England releases its financial policy committee meeting summary

  • Entrenched Brexit uncertainties weighing on UK economy
  • Further price volatility to be expected in a disorderly Brexit
  • US-China trade war poses biggest near-term risk to global economy
ForexLive
The full release can be found here but it doesn't really tell us anything substantial or significant except a reiteration of Brexit risks and risks faced by the UK financial system.

