BOE's Bailey: After the crisis, businesses will need equity investment on a scale not seen in normal times

Remarks by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey

There isn't much else besides the headline comment for now, and it is likely he won't be touching on policy at all in the panel discussion today as it pertains more towards sustainable finance and climate change.





Cable trades at 1.3117 currently, off earlier lows of 1.3084 as the greenback keeps steadier on the session but not really significantly retracing its losses yesterday - for now at least.