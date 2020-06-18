BOE's Bailey says BOE didn't discuss negative rates and yield curve control

Comments from the Bailey





Trying to work out implications for UK and other countries' experiences with negative rates

Decision on negative rates is not in-any-sense imminent

Evidence suggests economic downturn has not been as severe as in May scenario 'but let's not get carried away'

Labour market is probably more relevant for judging inflation risks

Now expecting 20% fall in GDP in Q1 and Q2 combined vs 27% in May forecast

Slowing of QE pace reflects recent signs from economy and calming of markets since March

We are slowing from warp speed QE to something which is still fast by historical standards

Trajectory on inflation is for it to fall to very low levels



Broadbent: It would be wrong to see slowing QE as a sign of tightening

This fits with the earlier stance of being more-optimistic but the market is brushing it off and selling the pound hard. There was initially a pop on these headlines but only momentarily.





