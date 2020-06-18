BOE's Bailey says BOE didn't discuss negative rates and yield curve control

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the Bailey

Bailey
  • Trying to work out implications for UK and other countries' experiences with negative rates
  • Decision on negative rates is not in-any-sense imminent
  • Evidence suggests economic downturn has not been as severe as in May scenario 'but let's not get carried away'
  • Labour market is probably more relevant for judging inflation risks
  • Now expecting 20% fall in GDP in Q1 and Q2 combined vs 27% in May forecast
  • Slowing of QE pace reflects recent signs from economy and calming of markets since March
  • We are slowing from warp speed QE to something which is still fast by historical standards
  • Trajectory on inflation is for it to fall to very low levels
  • Broadbent: It would be wrong to see slowing QE as a sign of tightening
This fits with the earlier stance of being more-optimistic but the market is brushing it off and selling the pound hard. There was initially a pop on these headlines but only momentarily.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose