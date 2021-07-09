BOE's Bailey says expects productivity benefits of digitalisation of economy will continue

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOE governor, Andrew Bailey

Nothing else of note so far but as mentioned earlier here, the panel discussion isn't likely to draw much significant policy remarks from both Lagarde and Bailey.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose