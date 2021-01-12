BOE's Bailey: Too soon to reach any conclusion about the need for future stimulus

Bailey says expects plenty of further evidence in the next few weeks

He says that the BOE needs to weigh how the economy reacts in light of Brexit and the latest lockdown measures, before the central bank can really decide on anything.





As mentioned earlier, Bailey does not want the BOE to be pressured into doing anything 'too soon' and will keep playing coy as much as possible.





That is basically central banking in a nutshell these days. Ugh.