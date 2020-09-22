BOE's Bailey: We will do everything we can to support the UK economy

Further comments by Bailey

We have looked very hard at scope to cut rates further

That includes negative interest rates

Concluded that negative rates should be in the toolbox

We do not intend to take any action to tighten policy until there is very clear evidence of significant progress to achieve 2% inflation target sustainably







Cable now down to fresh lows of 1.2713 and looks to be challenging its key daily moving averages @ 1.2722-25 currently. Watch out for that over the next few hours.

The comment on cutting rates goes in tandem with steps by the government to address the latest virus developments in the UK, and so the odds are certainly increasing given the current predicament - which isn't really helping the pound.