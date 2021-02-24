BOEs Broadbent: Our debate is about whether negative bank rates would be effective
- other countries experience of negative rates shows that rates on retail deposits and loans have not gone negative
- there is no particular reason why the appropriate nominal neutral interest rate might not fall below 0%
- our debate is about whether negative bank rates would be effective
- it would take significant news for us to change the pace of QE purchases
- discussion about timing policy are hypothetical. We are not there now
- I am entirely open-minded about whether there would be a case to start to reverse QE purchases before bank rate reaches 1.5%
- I am also open-minded about what approach Bank of England should take to reverse QE in future