BOEs Broadbent: Our debate is about whether negative bank rates would be effective

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from Bank of England's Broadbent

BOE's Broadbent
  • other countries experience of negative rates shows that rates on retail deposits and loans have not gone negative
  • there is no particular reason why the appropriate nominal neutral interest rate might not fall below 0%
  • our debate is about whether negative bank rates would be effective
  • it would take significant news for us to change the pace of QE purchases
  • discussion about timing policy are hypothetical. We are not there now
  • I am entirely open-minded about whether there would be a case to start to reverse QE purchases before bank rate reaches 1.5%
  • I am also open-minded about what approach Bank of England should take to reverse QE in future
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose