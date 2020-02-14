BOE's Carney: Central banks might have to look through one, two quarters of data impacted by virus outbreak

Comments by BOE governor, Mark Carney, in an interview with Reuters





Watching coronavirus impact closely, will act if needed

Seeing UK business confidence rebound and some firming of consumer confidence

It is absolutely clear that Brexit has hurt productivity growth

I don't think he is saying much that we don't already know but his comments on the economy is encouraging and it sure looks like unless the coronavirus outbreak threatens to be more impactful, the BOE should stay pat for the foreseeable future.



