BOE's Carney: Central banks might have to look through one, two quarters of data impacted by virus outbreak
Comments by BOE governor, Mark Carney, in an interview with Reuters
- Watching coronavirus impact closely, will act if needed
- Seeing UK business confidence rebound and some firming of consumer confidence
- It is absolutely clear that Brexit has hurt productivity growth
I don't think he is saying much that we don't already know but his comments on the economy is encouraging and it sure looks like unless the coronavirus outbreak threatens to be more impactful, the BOE should stay pat for the foreseeable future.