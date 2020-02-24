BOE's Haldane: Balance sheets in better shape than 10 years ago
Comments from the BOE chief economist
- Balance sheets globally not overstretched
- Doesn't see big asset bubbles
He was scheduled to speak much earlier. There's nothing particularly notable here.
More:
- Surveys suggest there could be 'stirring in the undergrowth' regarding UK companies investment plans
- Reduced uncertainty from Brexit should boost investment
- Government needs to consider if 'social return' of spending is greater than near-zero cost of capital