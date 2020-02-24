BOE's Haldane: Balance sheets in better shape than 10 years ago

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the BOE chief economist

  • Balance sheets globally not overstretched
  • Doesn't see big asset bubbles
He was scheduled to speak much earlier. There's nothing particularly notable here.

More:
  • Surveys suggest there could be 'stirring in the undergrowth' regarding UK companies investment plans
  • Reduced uncertainty from Brexit should boost investment
  • Government needs to consider if 'social return' of spending is greater than near-zero cost of capital

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose