BOE's Haldane: Data coming just a shade better than central bank scenario
Comments by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane
- UK economy probably shrank by more than 20% in Q2
- Surveys show some stabilisation; modest recovery in spending, business sentiment
- No one is predicting a sharp bounceback
- This is perhaps a V-shaped recovery but a lopsided V akin to a protracted recovery
- Jobs may not return to pre-virus levels until 2023
- BOE is reviewing evidence on negative rates
- Key issues to consider are consequences on financial sector, economic confidence
- BOE has not remotely reached a view on negative rates yet