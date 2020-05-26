BOE's Haldane: Data coming just a shade better than central bank scenario

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane

  • UK economy probably shrank by more than 20% in Q2
  • Surveys show some stabilisation; modest recovery in spending, business sentiment
  • No one is predicting a sharp bounceback
  • This is perhaps a V-shaped recovery but a lopsided V akin to a protracted recovery
  • Jobs may not return to pre-virus levels until 2023
  • BOE is reviewing evidence on negative rates
  • Key issues to consider are consequences on financial sector, economic confidence
  • BOE has not remotely reached a view on negative rates yet
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose