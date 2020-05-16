BoE's Haldane says looking at options alongside, or beyond negative rates
Andrew Haldane, Bank of England's chief economist, in the UK Telegraph
- says, on negative interest rates, there are other options beyond that, or alongside that, that we're looking at as well
- with QE there is more we can do there on the gilt side and the corporate bond side in principle
- says as we've found from other central banks, you could purchase assets further down the risk spectrum
- says he does not want to imply we're poised on any of those options
- on negative rates, BoE buying riskier assets - says these are something the Bank needs to look at, and are looking at, with somewhat greater immediacy
Link to the Tele is here, may be gated. Bolding above is mine.