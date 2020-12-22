BOE's Haldane: UK economy still in a deep hole

BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane, remarks to Guardian newspaper

UK jobs support should end only when virus crisis is over

Economy still in a hole, and the hole is still deep

Hopeful of a rapid bounce in activity thanks to the vaccine

Some token remarks really by Haldane. The full interview here





As mentioned previously, the BOE has their hands tied by the Brexit saga at this point in time. While further easing measures are imminent, they still have to time it correctly.



