BOE's Haldane: UK economy still in a deep hole
BOE chief economist, Andy Haldane, remarks to Guardian newspaper
- UK jobs support should end only when virus crisis is over
- Economy still in a hole, and the hole is still deep
- Hopeful of a rapid bounce in activity thanks to the vaccine
Some token remarks really by Haldane. The full interview here.
As mentioned previously, the BOE has their hands tied by the Brexit saga at this point in time. While further easing measures are imminent, they still have to time it correctly.