BOE's Hauser reiterates that MPC has said it won't reverse QE before bank rate reaches around 1.50%

Comments by BOE executive director for markets, Andrew Hauser

Balance sheet likely to halve when QE is reversed

To shrink to around £275-375 billion from currently just over £600 billion

The headline has been reiterated in the monetary policy statement before this but all this talk is merely conjecture as it is subject to economic developments for the most part. Not only that, with economic risks starting to build it's hard to imagine them getting to that point now that rate cuts are starting to come back into the picture instead.





Just take the above remarks with a pinch of salt as we'll get to that point when we do get there. For now, we're not even close.



