BOE's Pill: I genuinely don't know how I will vote in December

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Pill also says that the past few weeks have not been a good example of common understanding between BOE and markets

Geez, then why even comment that he doesn't know what his stance on policy will be ahead of next month's meeting. Wouldn't playing the cards close to his chest be better instead of trying to be coy and come up with a remark like that?Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose