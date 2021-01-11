BOE's Tenreyo: Work on feasibility of negative rates is still in progress

Tenreyro says she has nothing new to add on negative rates

  • It's possible that more stimulus will be needed
  • If negative rates are in the toolbox, that will be very important
  • There's no evidence that negative rates will hurt bank profits, possible that the current structure of UK banking system could lead to a less-positive outcome
  • My decisions on stimulus will depend on the outlook at the time of voting
  • All else equal, looser monetary policy can help the economy recover faster
  • Experiences of other countries suggest negative rates effective
  • We have a very large degree of spare capacity
  • Resurgence in virus likely to mean a significant loss in jobs
  • Even if UK vaccinates quickly, a slower rollout in trading partners could weigh in UK
  • Speed of rebound will depend on the speed that savings are released
  • QE more effective to offset disruption rather than providing net additional stimulus
Tenreyro has been a fan of negative rates so this is no surprise.

