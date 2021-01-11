BOE's Tenreyo: Work on feasibility of negative rates is still in progress

It's possible that more stimulus will be needed

If negative rates are in the toolbox, that will be very important

There's no evidence that negative rates will hurt bank profits, possible that the current structure of UK banking system could lead to a less-positive outcome



My decisions on stimulus will depend on the outlook at the time of voting

All else equal, looser monetary policy can help the economy recover faster

Experiences of other countries suggest negative rates effective

We have a very large degree of spare capacity

Resurgence in virus likely to mean a significant loss in jobs

Even if UK vaccinates quickly, a slower rollout in trading partners could weigh in UK

Speed of rebound will depend on the speed that savings are released

QE more effective to offset disruption rather than providing net additional stimulus



Tenreyro has been a fan of negative rates so this is no surprise.

