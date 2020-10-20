BOE's Vlieghe: Not yet at a point where we can reach a conclusion on negative rates

Comments by BOE policymaker, Gertjan Vlieghe





It appears downside risks are starting to materialise

Outlook for monetary policy is skewed towards adding further stimulus

The risk that negative rates end up being counterproductive is low

QE is probably less potent now than in March

Risks are skewed towards even larger job losses

Difficult to see a scenario where all furlough workers are reintegrated seamlessly

The speed of the recovery is likely to be slower while the virus remains a concern

Despite the constant half-hearted push back against negative rates, the fact that the BOE are acknowledging the need for more action and the shortcomings of other policy steps clearly indicate which direction they are leaning to moving forward.





As the Brexit drama continues, economic data is going to start coming back into the focus for the pound as the recovery falters - at a time when fiscal aid may not be enough - and as the virus situation in the UK potentially worsens further in the months ahead.



