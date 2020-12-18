BOJ announces extension to funding package, otherwise policy left unchanged

The monetary policy statement from the Bank of Japan for December 2020 is out now.

maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%

maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%

decides to extend March 2021 deadline for package of measures to ease corporate funding strains by 6 months

no need to change yield curve control framework

The Bank will conduct an examination on more effective, sustainable monetary easing framework to achieve its inflation goal

will release the outcome of its examination of various steps at its policy meeting in March next year

will conduct a review of the operation of its funding-aid program, adds that it expects corporate funding to remain under stress

will consider further extending the fund-aid program if needed (dependent on the pandemic impact)

to remove the upper limit of 100bn yen on funds provided to each eligible counterparty against loans that financial institutions make to cash-challenged firms More: Says Japan's economy is picking up but the pace of recovery is to be moderate

Exports, factory output have continued to increase

Japan's economy likely to recover moderately as a trend

the impact of the coronavirus resurgence on domestic and overseas economies warrants attention

private consumption has picked up gradually on the while but services, like food/beverages are at a low level

