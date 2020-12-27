BOJ December monetary policy meeting Summary of Opinions

Bank of Japan Dec 17 and 18 policy meeting summary

Main Headline points via Reuters:

BOJ must examine extending deadline, possibly expand content, of fund-aid programme timing with compilation of govt's new stimulus package

important to examine BOJ's monetary easing as pandemic means it will take even more time to achieve BOJ's price goal

good to eye March meeting in laying out findings of BOJ's policy examination as it will focus on operation of current framework

BOJ must comprehensively review anew what strategy it should take in hitting its price goal

BOJ must examine its strategy, policy means and communication to ensure japan does not return to deflation

BOJ doesn't need to tweak YCC, can also maintain its commitment including its pledge to hit 2% inflation

BOJ must examine pros and cons of its policy, must seek ways to enhance sustainability, effect of its policy as needed

BOJ must seek ways to more flexibly adjust its ETF buying as its monetary easing is prolonged

BOJ must be ready to effectively respond to changes in economy, financial conditions by heightening sustainability of YCC, asset buying via more flexible operation

more meticulous control of yield curve will become necessary as moderate steepening of yield curve has some merits

important for BOJ to take swift, effective policy response in coordination with govt, other central banks

appropriate for BOJ to cut short, long-term yield targets, strengthen commitment on monetary easing

BOJ must help companies achieve sustainable growth, creating bigger corporate bond market important

BOJ must continue to keep eye out on risks including abrupt moves in FX market

there is considerable risk japan will return to deflation

More of the same from the Bank, there is no indication of any winding back of easing. The BOJ highlight March as a meeting to watch for perhaps even more.





Interesting the summary makes specific mention of 'abrupt moves in FX'. This is code for strengthening yen, the BOJ does not want the yen to gain and will attempt to jawbone it lower if it does. You may recall the news from last week that Prime Minister Suga has drawn a line in the sand at 100 for USD/JPY.



