BOJ Gov Kuroda says no plans to end ETF buying, or sell any BOJ Holdings

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda appearing in the Diet today, not adding anything new so far.

  • BOJ will continue to buy ETFs flexibly under current guidelines
  • its too early to discuss the timing or means for ending the Bank's ultra-accommodative monetary policy (including BOJ asset purchases)

If you did miss it, last Friday the Bank announced it was ending its ETF yearly purchase target. Instead, the BOJ will be buying ETFs more 'flexibly' ... i.e. when stock markets fall. 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose