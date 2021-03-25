BOJ Gov Kuroda says no plans to end ETF buying, or sell any BOJ Holdings

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda appearing in the Diet today, not adding anything new so far.

BOJ will continue to buy ETFs flexibly under current guidelines

its too early to discuss the timing or means for ending the Bank's ultra-accommodative monetary policy (including BOJ asset purchases)





If you did miss it, last Friday the Bank announced it was ending its ETF yearly purchase target. Instead, the BOJ will be buying ETFs more 'flexibly' ... i.e. when stock markets fall.







