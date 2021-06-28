BOJ June policy meeting Summary of Opinions

Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on June 17 and 18, 2021 precedes the minutes for this meeting by many weeks.

Headlines via Reuters:

BOJ has approached time when it needs to show direction on what it can do on climate change via monetary policy

BOJ's response on climate change must be tied to its mandate of achieving stable economy

BOJ must make its climate change scheme flexible one

BOJ can avoid getting directly involved in income distribution by back-financing loans, investment banks make on climate change

govt rep said BOJ's plan on climate change is timely

Japan's inflation likely to accelerate as pent-up demand begins to appear in latter half of this year

Japan's prices likely to lack momentum despite support from rising commodity costs, improvement in demand

inflationary pressure likely to remain subdued in Japan due to sticky deflationary mindset

I bolded the remarks on inflation. The BOJ pretty much always expresses a degree of optimism that inflation will rise, but for a decade or more they have missed their target by a long, long way and continue to do so.