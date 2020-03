BOJ March meeting - likely to downgrade its economic assessment due coronavirus

The Bank of Japan meet on March 18 and 19. Bloomberg say the Bank is likely to consider downgrading its economic assessment

due to the expected impact from the coronavirus outbreak



Bloomberg citing " people familiar with the matter".





The piece goes on to say the downgrade will probably not translate into additional BOJ action, but be wary that it does add pressure, especially with a strengthening yen.





So far the BOJ has remained stony-faced, repeating the common mantra in a statement on Monday:

"The Bank of Japan will closely monitor future developments, and will strive to provide ample liquidity and ensure stability in financial markets through appropriate market operations and asset purchases".