BOJ minutes: Downside risks to overseas economies remained signficant
Minutes of the Bank of Japan October 2019 monetary policy meeting.
- most members shared view that there had been no further increase in the possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target would be lost
- most members shared view downside risks to overseas economies remained significant, must continue to pay close attention to chance inflation momentum would be lost
- one member said given downside risks, BOJ should continue to examine whether additional monetary easing would be necessary
- some members said BOJ must not hesitate to take additional easing measures if there was a greater possibility momentum toward achieving the price target would be lost
- important to enhance cooperation with government on economic policies
