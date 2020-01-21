BOJ announce no change to monetary policy settings, as expected
Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting for January 2020 has concluded
As expected, policy unchanged:
- keeps monetary policy steady
- maintains short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- maintains 10-year JGB yield target around 0%
- maintains forward guidance on interest rates, says they will remain at current or lower levels for as long as needed to guard against risk momentum for hitting price goal may be lost
