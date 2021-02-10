BOJ Nakamura expresses concerns on how easing policies can impact market function

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakamura:

  • BOJ will seek ways to make its monetary easing framework more effective, sustainable in march policy review
  • BOJ's ETF buying will remain a necessary tool to eradicate Japan's deflationary mindset
  • must be mindful that the BOJ's massive buying of assets, including ETF, and prolonged holdings could affect market functions
  • BOJ must be prepared to respond effectively and in timely fashion to changes in economy, prices, financial developments
  • BOJ's March review will look into whether its asset-buying, various tools are exerting intended effects

On that final bullet, Nakamura is referring to the Bank's review of its policies that will be released in March. I very much doubt that there will be much curtailing of BOJ easing policies as a result. The Bank is way, way below its inflation target still. Today's latest guide to the CPI (can be found here) is distantly below zero (the BOJ goal is 2%).


