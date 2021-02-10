BOJ Nakamura expresses concerns on how easing policies can impact market function

Bank of Japan monetary policy board member Nakamura:
- BOJ will seek
ways to make its monetary easing framework more effective,
sustainable in march policy review
- BOJ's ETF buying will remain a
necessary tool to eradicate Japan's deflationary mindset
- must be mindful that the BOJ's massive
buying of assets, including ETF, and prolonged holdings could affect
market functions
- BOJ must be prepared to respond
effectively and in timely fashion to changes in economy, prices,
financial developments
- BOJ's March review will look into
whether its asset-buying, various tools are exerting intended effects
On that final bullet, Nakamura is referring to the Bank's review of its policies that will be released in March. I very much doubt that there will be much curtailing of BOJ easing policies as a result. The Bank is way, way below its inflation target still. Today's latest guide to the CPI (can be found here
) is distantly below zero (the BOJ goal is 2%).
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.