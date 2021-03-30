BOJ purchases ¥50.1 billion worth of ETFs today

BOJ tries to keep its commitment to ETF purchases

This is the fifth time this month that the BOJ has stepped in and the amount purchased reverts back to the usual ¥50.1 billion. The purchase comes as the Nikkei closes up 0.2% but the Topix declined 0.8%, as the latter halted a three-day advance with a majority amount of shares going ex-dividend.





Excluding the ETFs purchased for capex purposes, the BOJ has bought ¥521 billion worth of ETFs so far in Q1. Prior to this month's review, they had a firm commitment to buy up to ¥6 trillion worth of ETFs during the course of the year.



