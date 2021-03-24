BOJ purchases ¥70.1 billion worth of ETFs today

That is the most purchased in a day so far this year

This comes with the Nikkei and Topix reflecting another 2% drop in trading today. Clearly, the BOJ is trying to signal that it is still committed to buying ETFs as the latest policy shift has unnerved the Japanese stock market.





That said, they will have to do a lot more to convince that they are not paring back support on this front. The ¥70.1 billion purchase today is the highest daily amount so far this year and the fourth time this month.





However, it still pales in comparison to the roughly ¥100 billion purchases that they typically performed throughout last year.



