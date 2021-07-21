BOJ speech - Deputy Governor Amamiya: Japan's Economy and Monetary Policy
Full text of his speech can be found here.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Japan's economy picking up as a trend
- corporate profits under pressure from rising global commodity costs but likely to continue improving
- consumption stagnating but likely to recover ahead
- Japan's economy is likely to see positive cycle strengthen as positive moves in corporate sector spread to households
- risks to Japan's outlook skewed to the downside for the time being
- if vaccinations accelerate, economic activity could heighten more than expected
- must scrutinise impact of global commodity inflation on japan's economy
- there is uncertainty on how pandemic affects companies' price-setting behaviour
- BOJ must continue powerful monetary easing