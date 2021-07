Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses its expectations for this week's BoJ policy meeting.

"We expect the BoJ to leave intact all three pillars of its monetary policy: (1) YCC; (2) asset purchases of TOPIX-linked ETFs and J-REITs; and (3) loan/credit measures under Covid-19," CACIB notes.

"So, this week's decision should have little impact on the JPY," CACIB adds.



